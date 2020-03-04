Cork’s Tommy Hyde gunning for English National Amateur Championship glory

Cork amateur Tommy Hyde will fight in this years English National Amateur Championships – previously known as the ABA’s.

The popular light heavyweight was tipped to turn pro after exiting the National Elite Championships at the quarter final stage in November.

That reverse in a Fight of the Year contender with new Dave Codwell pro Paul McCullagh all but ended the St Michael’s Athy punchers hopes of forcing himself into Olympic qualification consideration.

Indeed, Hyde wasn’t selected to represent Ireland in the London hosted, March, European Olympic qualifiers, that honour went to reigning National Champ Emmett Brennan.

However, the son of boxing manager and promoter Gary Hyde is remaining amateur for the time being and will compete in the English National Amateur Championships. Hyde will compete in the English equivalent of the National Elite Championships which glove off on April 5.

The Rebel County fighter will represent Bodyshots of London, a club he wore the crest of previously – and will be hoping to go deep into the tournament having relocated to London for the time being.

Irish-boxing.com understands Hyde elected to enter the English competition to gain more experience and to keep active in an Olympic year.

Hyde isn’t the only active Irish boxer to have entered the English championships.

Dundalk lightweight Amy Broadhurst’s first senior National title was won in London rather that Dublin.

Boxing for Islington Broadhurst won the English National Championships at light welterweight. The now world #8 at lightweight had been a beaten semi finalist and finalist in the years previous.