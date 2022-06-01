Connor Coyle is open to Quigley at Croker but Spike defeater Lara is #1 target

Connor Coyle [16(7)-0]is ready to start closing on Spike O’Sullivan defeater Erislandy Lara.

The Derry middle’s recent NABF title victory will push him up the WBA rankings and should make him eligible to challenge the WBA ‘regular’ champion who defeated the Cork fighter in New York on Saturday.

Speaking online Coyle called out the Cuban and speaking to Irish-boxing.com he expressed a belief he is now walking a path that leads to the strap held by Lara.

“I’m In Top 10 now, so I want the title, maybe one or two more fights away from that. But we have had offers from big names, so just sitting back and seeing what’s our best options for now,” he said.

It’s not a fight he is actively pursuing but Coyle also wouldn’t say no to a fight with Jason Quigley [12(13)-2(2)], particularly if it was to happen in Croke Park.

Recent world challenger, Quigley’s name has been put to the reigning NABF middleweight champion pre and post his title win and while he is determined to point out he is not calling out his fellow Ulster middle, it’s a fight he wouldn’t shy away from.

‘The Kid’ would be particularly keen if it was an all Irish middleweight meeting set for the rumoured Katie Taylor Croke Park homecoming.

“The Quigley question is being brought up, it’s not me mentioning it. I’m just answering. If the fight was made, yes I’d definitely want it in Croke park. But we both have other paths, so we’ll just have to see if someone offers it,” he adds before expressing his delight at the title win.

“I’m very happy and excited about this win, catapults me right up the division top 10 list for WBA. It felt great to claim such a prestige title.”