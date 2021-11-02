Conlan Tells Hearn to Make Massive Katie Taylor MSG Double Header

Michael Conlan has his eyes set on a massive St Patrick’s Day Garden Party and wants to make a New York return alongside Katie Taylor.

Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn outbid Top Rank to win the right to promote the mandated WBA ‘regular’ world featherweight title fight between the Belfast fighter and his charge Leigh Wood.

Hearn lodged a purse bid of $1.5 million three hundred thousand dollars more than Top Rank’s bid. It means the fight will play out on a Matchroom card and be broadcast DAZN.

Where Hearn will decide to promote the fight remains a mystery with some suggesting title holder Wood’s home town of Nottingham is the front runner. Other’s have queried as to wheter Matchroom would consider going to Belfast to use the fight to promoter their Belfast fighters James Tennyson, Tommy McCarthy and Caoimhin Agyarko.

Conlan himself has another suggestion. Hearn has talked about going to New York and MSG with the ‘biggest female fight of time’ and has plans to promote Taylor versus Amanda Serrano in April.

Conlan suggests moving the fight forward a month and making a huge Irish affair on St Patricks Day. The Olympic medal winner says a Taylor v Serrano Conlan Wood card would be specail.

Myself and KT in NYC, on St Paddys day in the big room of @TheGarden . @KatieTaylor will be a special night. 20k fans easy. 💵 💵 💵 #AndTheNewwwww https://t.co/tlADVQ1Xgu — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) November 1, 2021

Oh sweet baby Jesus, let’s go. @TheGarden @SalFederico sound the bagpipes and get the Irish dancers in the ring now, we’re coming in hot for an Irish takeover March 17th 👀☘️ #AndTheNew https://t.co/IbgZI7fA4G pic.twitter.com/Ze2Z6MgAYE — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) November 1, 2021

Conlan debuted in the Garden in 2017 and established an annual Paddy’s Day MSG tradition, which was only halted by Covid. If Top Rank would have won the November 1 purse bids with the WBA it was believed they would have brought the fight to the historic venue and the Theatre at the Garden.

It remains to be seen if Conlan will look to get out before taking on Wood who is not availble to fight until next year because of injury.

Before taking on Serrano undisputed lightweight world champion will have to come through a December 11 defence in Liverpool.