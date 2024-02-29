Conlan Boxing target Mr Nice Guys battle for the Feile

Conlan Boxing want to find out who is the badest of the Irish boxing nice guys this Summer.

The Belfast promotional outfit run by former world title challengers Jamie and Michael Conlan want to make a super middleweight fight between Padraig McCrory and Luke Keeler.

According to the well-informed Irish News it’s a fight they are exploring for the Falls Park and this year’s Feile.

It would be an intriguing meeting of two recent sparing partners and two fighters often labelled ‘the nicest guy in Irish boxing’.

Former world title challenger Keeler returned from a layoff on JB Promotions‘ debut show late year and is penciled to fight on McElleney Promotions’ March 16 bill in Galway.

The Ballyfermot native has also been hinting at a ‘big’ fight in May, with rumour suggesting he is lining up an early summer IBO tilt.

The former Irish middleweight champion had also mentioned possible bouts with former amateur rival Jason Quigley as well as Connor Coyle.

McCrory has just landed back in Belfast after his DAZN headliner with Edgar Berlanga and won’t be complimenting his next move just yet.

The former IBO light heavyweight champion topped the Feile last year and looks certain to appear on it again this year. Will it be in a Belfast versus Dublin clash with ‘Coolhand’?

It’s also been suggested Michael Conlan will return on the bill and Tyrone McKenna may could out of retirement to fight