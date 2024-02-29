Cheyanne O’Neill wants historic Irish title fight

Cheyanne O’Neill hopes to do what no Irish fighter has done in the past sometime in the near future – but for now is focused solely on the present.

The Athlone light welterweight has been linked to an Irish title fight with Katelynn Phelan since it was confirmed both would return from boxing sabbaticals.

It appears both teams are keen on the fight, and that, the pair have been given the green light to compete for a green strap. Speaking this week O’Neill, who returns to the squared circle on JB Promotions Stars of the Future card at the Warehouse, Red Cow on Friday, would welcome the chance to make history by competing in the first-ever female Irish title fight and says she would put aside her friendship with Kildare’s Phelan for the duration of the fight.

However, ‘Chaz’s’ focus for now is on Bojana Libiszewska and securing a first pro win at the Red Cow tomorrow night.

“Interest in that fight is growing and a lot people are talking about it – and rightly so,” O’Neill tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It has the makings of a great fight and we know each other quite well. Me and the team are 100% open to that down the line but first I’m going to go out fight Friday.”

World Youth title winner Phelan was also to return from a layoff on the Jay Byrne-promoted show this Friday, but pulled out with a niggle.

The Robbie Flynn and Sam Kynock mentored, O’Neill points out, that would suggest the Daniel Anderson trained IGB fighter will need time to find her flow before any title tilt.

“[After Friday] I want to be as active as I can. Let Katelynn make her comeback and get active as well. I’m sure we can talk about it then in the future,” she adds before putting the attention back on her comeback. “But I have a job to do Friday night first. I’ve worked very hard for this fight so I’m going to enjoy every second of it. I’m going to put on a show for everyone who spent there hard-earned money to come and support me and those who can’t make it but are watching online.”

While she is focused on the job at hand, O’Neill, who last boxed in Ireland on 2019 National Elite finals night, is happy to glimpse beyond the short term and express a willingness to fight anyone.

“I believe no one has seen the best of me even as an amateur. I have mixed it with the top girls in the world and never looked a second out of place. The pros will be the same once we get going after a few fights it will be like I never left. My mindset doesn’t change I’m here to prove how good I am and to do that I’ll fight whoever I have to whenever I have to.”