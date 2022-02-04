Coast to Coast – Matthew Tinker Heads to Florida to Fight American

Matthew Tinker [7(6)-0] will sample boxing life on the West Coast of America when he fights for the first time in 2022.

Tinker has forged a solid following and a good reputation in and around New York having fought solely on the East Coast since turning over.

‘Treedo’ travels across the county and to Florida for his next encouther and will trade leather on a Pro Box Promotions card at the Whitesands Event Centre, Plant City, Florida, on Friday, February 25.

The undefeated light heavyweight continues his steady progress with a fight against Brandon Maddox [8(6)-4(2)-1] over six.

Maddox, 36 has proved he can punch stopping six of his eight opponents and drew with a 21-1 fighter in a fight many argue he won. His form hasn’t been as hot of but he does represent another great learning fight for the former St Francis amateur, not to mention he comes into the fight on the back of a stoppage win.

By all accounts, the National Elite finalist is hoping for a big year and with that in mind, February 25 represents a solid start.