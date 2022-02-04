Headline News News Pro News 

Coast to Coast – Matthew Tinker Heads to Florida to Fight American

Jonny Stapleton

Matthew Tinker [7(6)-0] will sample boxing life on the West Coast of America when he fights for the first time in 2022.

Tinker has forged a solid following and a good reputation in and around New York having fought solely on the East Coast since turning over.

‘Treedo’ travels across the county and to Florida for his next encouther and will trade leather on a Pro Box Promotions card at the Whitesands Event Centre, Plant City, Florida, on Friday, February 25.

The undefeated light heavyweight continues his steady progress with a fight against Brandon Maddox [8(6)-4(2)-1] over six.

Maddox, 36 has proved he can punch stopping six of his eight opponents and drew with a 21-1 fighter in a fight many argue he won. His form hasn’t been as hot of but he does represent another great learning fight for the former St Francis amateur, not to mention he comes into the fight on the back of a stoppage win.

By all accounts, the National Elite finalist is hoping for a big year and with that in mind, February 25 represents a solid start.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Dublin Elite Senior International Round Robin – FIXTURES

Joe O'Neill

MGM announce third Irish signing of the day

Joe O'Neill

Carl Frampton hails Belfast fans for “noisiest ever” atmosphere

Joe O'Neill