Champ Demetrius Andrade talking about becoming worlds best, major fights, Canelo and not being boring-everything but Luke Keeler

He defends his WBO middleweight world title against him in Miami on January 30, but the name of Luke Keeler has only passed the lips of Demetruis Andrade once.

Rumour with regard to the fight has been rife since late August, indeed Irish-boxing.com reported it was happening as far back as November and the clash was officially announced last Thursday.

However, in all that period unbeaten two division titlist Andrade has just mentioned Keeler in passing and hasn’t discussed the challenge that awaits early next year.

When the fight was officially confirmed the 31-year-old he didn’t address the 32-year-old in any great detail, instead he talked about the challenges that lay ahead and cementing his name as the best in the division via future massive fights.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring again finally! It’s a great opportunity to show the world my talents and to be part of Super Bowl weekend in Miami is incredible. Miami is a beautiful city and I’m looking to once again showing that I’m the best 160-pound fighter in the world. It’s me again,” Andrade said when the fight was announced.



“There are major fights for me in the middleweight division. Those are the fights I want and I’ve been very vocal about it. At the end of the day, I just need to keep winning. They can’t avoid me forever. On January 30, we have to take care of business against Luke Keeler.”

In a more in-dept interview with Yahoo Sports since the Olympian spent more time talking about Canelo Alvarez and refuting claims he was a boring fighter.

January 30 as a date was brought up and Miami got a mention, but again Keeler didn’t seem to be weighing to heavy on the title holders mind.

For Canelo to call me boring, I mean, is he serious with that?” Andrade told Yahoo Sports. “I mean, I’m boring but Rocky Fielding is really exciting. Yeah, sure Canelo. Liam Smith was so exciting. Everybody couldn’t wait for that.

“People who say they’re disappointed in what I did in [my last] fight [against Sulecki], well, you’re telling me you don’t like boxing then, because what I did was I gave you 12 skillful rounds of boxing. Look at what this guy did to Gabe Rosado. Look at the trouble he gave Daniel Jacobs. I was able to put him down in the first and win every minute of every round of that fight.

“Forget about exciting, he’s picking perfectly matched fights. Look at me: The guys I fight, they’re in their primes. Canelo is out there fighting guys on their way out. You think he would have fought [Sergey] Kovalev a couple of years ago when he was on top? No way. Now, he’s 36 or 37, whatever he is, and on his way out and now Canelo wants to fight him? OK then.”

In fairness to Andrade he has been discussing big middleweight fights for sometime now and has been open about his ‘beat everyone in the top 10 remit’, while he waits for his Canelo or Gennady Golovkin shot.

However, Team Keeler, who are already down as massive underdogs, may take something from the chance they may be over looked.