Logo



Navigation

Sean McComb confident he will look good against Godoy and kick start a ‘massive’ 2020

By | on December 17, 2019 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Sean McComb [4-0] believes another big step up win at the Ulster Hall on February 1 will be the catalyst for a ‘massive year’.

‘The Public Nuisance’ was the step up to and beyond the plate this year progressing up the ladder in standout fashion.

He looks to continue his rapid ascent up the levels by tackling Argentina’s Mauro Maximiliano Godoy [32(17)-5-1] in Belfast on February 1.

Argentine ‘El Rayo’ represents another test for the Belfast southpaw and if passed McComb believes he will be on the verge of titles.

“This will be the start of another massive year for Belfast and for myself. I’ll hopefully be fighting for titles and there are all those great shows at Ulster Hall, which is one of the best boxing venues in the world,” McComb explained.

McConb meet Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez at the same venue back in October and that Argentina proved a fighter capable of asking the southpaw questions. They were questions he produced the answer for and thus continues his step up policy against another Argentine next time out.

The Argentine duo’s record in terms of numbers isn’t overly dissimilar, but McComb’s February 1 opponent has more experience, looks to carry a knockout threat and has shared the ring with some decent opponents.

The Neuquen native has a respectable 17 stoppages to his name and has been in the ring with former Amir Khan and Danny Garcia foe Samuel Vargas.

Indeed, he drew with the Canadian based Colombian and two of his five loses have come against Kazakh prospect Zhankosh Turarov and soon to be European title challenger Sandor Martin are two of his five defeaters.

However, that extra threat seems to excite rather than worry the Danny Vaughan trained fighter.

“I think it’ll be a more technical fight than my last outing and I think I’ll definitely look better against Godoy than Dominguez,” McComb added.

“I learned so much from that last fight. I threw a lot of punches that I didn’t need to throw. He was there to be hit but I could’ve gone for a walk rather than stay and slug it out. I should have been smarter.

“This is another step up and I’m happy to do it. It’s exciting. I’ve always said the better opponent I face, the better me. The better I’ll box. The better I’ll fight.”

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media