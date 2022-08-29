Carty Calls for Celtic Clash with Campbell

It’s not quite European football but Thomas Carty [3(2)-0] does want to bring competitive international action to Dalymount Park in the very near future.

The Cabra man is keen to take on a former Scottish Rugby International for a boxing belt at the famous Phibsboro venue.

The novice Dublin heavyweight remains determined to become the first Irish heavyweight champion since Tyson Fury and is awaiting an eligible – or willing – challenger so he can attempt to fulfill that dream. And once he has the green strap draped over one of his sizable shoulders he has big Celtic Title plans.

‘The Bomber’, who was ‘gutted’ when his Irish debut set for Belfast and early August was cancelled last minute, wants to trade leather with Scottish Champion Nick Campbell [5(5)-0] for the Celtic belt – and believes the big man bout would be big enough to take to the home of his beloved Bohemians.

The BUI Celtic title is usually used as a precursor to the Irish title, and considering the Pascal Collins trained Dillian Whyte managed heavy is finding it hard to secure an Irish title opponent, it would seem easier to target it first, especially considering a Campbell fight shouldn’t be hard to make seen as the former international second row is managed by Belfast’s Mark Dunlop.

However, Carty has green-tinted blinkers on and is adamant he wants the Irish title next.

“As far as I can see the Irish title is waiting on me,” he said.

“I just need to go and collect it. I don’t want to start pursuing other titles before I get the Irish title. Then we go and get the Celtic title, you fight someone Welsh or Scottish for that, so big Nick Campbell, that would be a good fight.

“Scottish Champion versus Irish Champion. There is a good one there. We’ll bring it to Dalymount and I’ll make sure Nick gets looked after and gets his few bob. Then I’ll be Irish champion and Celtic champion and we’ll go the regular route the British fighters go after they win the British title.”