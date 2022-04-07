‘Carl The Crusader’ – The prophetic 2009 poem that predicted Carl Frampton’s pro success

He probably needed to write one more verse but John Campbell’s ode to Carl Frampton proved as prophetic as it was lyrically impressive.

Months before ‘The Jackal’ made his pro debut the Belfast poet penned a piece full of praise for a fighter he felt was full of class and pedigree.

In the 2009 piece, the Docklands poet warned the Holy Family graduate had ‘come to conquer and rule’ and ended the piece by predicting the press would one day print the headline ‘CARL FRAMPTON SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD’.

Campbell’s prediction was proved correct as the popular Belfast fighter won the IBF super bantamweight world title thanks to victory over Kiko Martinez at a purpose-built stadium at the Titanic Centre.

However, the now Irish fight legend would go on to achieve much more and put himself in the Greatest Irish Fighter of all Time debate by becoming a unified and two weight world champion.

Campbell sent Frampton his poem after he won the super-bantamweight world title, and added the message: “Glad to say the prediction came true!”

Frampton shared the poem online last week:

A poem from John Campbell, Shore rd. Written a month before my professional debut. pic.twitter.com/twpStXf7XM — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) March 28, 2022

Carl Frampton from Belfast is on a crusade, And I pity the fighter who faces his wrath, He carries within him tricks of his trade, Which he’ll download on any, who stand in his path. Has joined the paid ranks, and will thrive in the trade, He’s worked long and hard to achieve recognition, And won’t stop campaigning, until he makes the grade. His first fight is in June, and he is honed to perfection, A debut to remember will be staged in Liverpool, Though others top the bill, he will be the main attraction, So clear the decks, for Carl has come to conquer and rule. From the famous Tiger’s Bay in the north of Belfast city, He’s really proud of his roots, and lionised by his fans, If you’re lined up to fight him, then I offer you my pity, You’ll be sleeping on the canvas, if you try to wreck his plans. He has triumphed throughout Europe, winning amateur glory, And survived every punch its toughest fighters have hurled, Soon this banner headline will recount his exciting story… CARL FRAMPTON! SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT KING OF THE WORLD!