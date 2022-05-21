Caomhin Agyarko wants Spike in Croke Park

If Katie Taylor’s Croke Park homecoming goes ahead Caomhim Agyarko [11(7)-0] wants to fight Spike O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] on the undercard.

A massive Taylor homecoming looks closer than ever with an October fight night at GAA headquarters in the works.

If what would prove a massive event does get the go-ahead and comes to fruition, the Belfast light-middleweight wants a domestic fight on the card.

As a Matchroom fighter, the IBox London trained prospect would be guaranteed a slot on what would be an iconic and historic bill – and if it was to go ahead he would like to share the ring with Cork favourite O’Sullivan.

Speaking to Seconds Out this week Agyarko said: “I’d like to fight Spike O’Sullivan in Croke Park if the Katie fight happens. Everyone always says about the domestic scene. I’m an Irish fighter domestically Irish speaks to me. Luke Keeler, Jason Quigley, Spike O’Sullivan speak to me.”

It’s a stage and platform that would appeal to any Irish fighter including ‘Spike’. However, the Mahon man takes on Erislandy Lara for the WBA regular middleweight title in America next weekend, win that strap and he will be looking at much bigger fights.

Spike had been name-dropped alongside former world title challengers Jason Quigley and Luke Keeler by Eddie Hearn in February but now ‘Black Thunder’ has revealed he will campaign at light middle, the Pascal Collins trained fighter is the more obvious target.

The exciting talent has other light middles on his radar and although he didn’t want to go the call-out route, the 25-year-old was happy to mention the fighters his path may cross.

“You’ll never hear me say I want him, him and him. I’m in competition with no one by myself I try better myself every day. Whoever is put in front of me is put in front of me.

“I have been keeping a close eye on this fight with [Kerman] Lejarraga and [JJ] Metcalf. I’d love the winner of that. You’ve got big names out there. You’ve Liam Smith, obviously, he is world level and I’d have to climb the rankings to earn a shot at someone like Liam. You have Troy Williamson who is a very good fight and a very nice guy as well. Josh Kelly, good fighter. There are a lot of fights to be made.”