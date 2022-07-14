Caoimhin Agyarko Tells Hearn Spike O’Sullivan Fight ‘Has to Happen in Belfast’

Caoimhin Agyarko [12(7)-0] has told Eddie Hearn any Gary Spike O’Sullivan [31(21)-5(4)] fight has to take place in Belfast.

The Matchroom CEO once again dropped the name of the fighter with the best mustache in boxing after the Belfast fighter beat Lukasz Maciec at the 02 in London on Saturday night.

Hearn said he would ‘love’ to make the Antrim vs Cork battle after Agyarko’s first fight at light middleweight ended successfully.

The Holy Trinity graduate is keen and believes the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter would be an ideal dance partner for a Belfast return, something he is pushing Hearn to make happen.

“If ‘Spike’ can make light-middleweight then why not? It’s one that has to happen in Belfast and I told Eddie that after this fight I would be knocking on the door for Belfast to happen,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Whoever Eddie and Paul [Ready] put in front of me, I’ll be ready for them. I train hard, believe in my skills and will just focus on fighting and let them pick the opponents.”

Reflecting on his victory on the DAZN broadcast Chisora-Pulev card, his first at 154lbs he added: “I felt good. I felt like my movement was still there, I was still strong but I could have got him out of there. I hurt him in the fourth round with a body shot and took my foot off the gas.

“It’s just a learning curve and maybe I should have gone through the gears and got him out of there.”