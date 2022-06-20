Caoimhin Agyarko ‘Pushing’ Hearn to make Winter Homecoming Happen

Caoimhin Agyarko [11(7)-0] will press for a winter Belfast homecoming but thinks he may have to wait until 2023 before fighting in his hometown for the first time.

Belfast and regular fights in the Irish boxing capital were part of the deal when ‘Black Thunder’ moved from Queensberry to Matchroom earlier this year- and a pathway to an ‘Odyssey fight night’ was laid out.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn revealed he would like to promote the Holy Trinity graduate in the SSE Arena in November or December time. However, he was very honest about what was needed to make that happen.

The fight maker was clear the fighter, who makes his debut at light-middleweight on the undercard of Chisora – Pulev in London on July 9 – needed some high profile step-up wins to make a Belfast fight night feasible.

With that in mind and considering a fight with former world champion, Hassan N’Dam fell through earlier in the year, as well as the fact he won’t take a notable step up when he tests 154lbs waters in July, a 2022 homecoming lookms unlikely.

Although that doesn’t mean the 25-year-old won’t push for it.

“I think Belfast might be pushed back right now but who knows, I’ll still be pushing Eddie to make it happen before the end of the year but if not this year it will definitely happen in 2023.”

Caoimhin Agyarko Press Conference in Belfast with Promoter Eddie Hearn ahead of his fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson. Leigh Wood trainer Trainer Ben Davison

Agyarko is next out at light middle against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent. The Belfast man is excited about his move down the scales and believes he will be ‘dangerous’ at the weight.

“I will be very dangerous at light-middleweight. I have no doubt I will carry that power down with me and I can’t wait to get in there on July 9.

“There is some great talent on the card, and any Derek Chisora card always has a big following. So it is a good platform, and it will also be the first time I have fought at the O2 Arena so it is a new venue as well.”