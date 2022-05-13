Callum Walsh shows delighted Dana White what the fuss is all about

Callum Walsh showed Dana White what the fuss is all about with another knockout victory in Hollywood on Thursday night.

The UFC boss made a rare trip to a UFC Fight Pass broadcast card to take in the Cork 21-year-old’s third pro fight from ringside – and was treated to the same show as those who attended the Munster Monster’s first two pro outings.

Once again the Freddie Roach trained light middleweight got the job done inside one round.

Walsh dropped previously undefeated Luis Garcia midway through the first stanza with a clubbing left hand, his opponent rose to his feet but only to allow the Rebel county starlet to secure a volume finish before the round reached its third minute.

It’s the third consecutive first-round knockout for Walsh and the second win on top of a UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill.

The performances and the platform have helped in generating serious early hype around the LA-based Rebel and adding White to his growing list of fans will convince people this is a hype train to board early.

The win sees Walsh improve to 3-0 with three knockouts while Garcia suffered a first career defeat and now owns a 3-1 record.