Callum Walsh set for St Patrick’s Day Hollywood bash

Callum Walsh [1(1)-0] fights for a second time as a pro on St Patrick’s Day.

The LA based Cork prospect has secured a slot on another Hollywood Fight Night and goes to work on the ‘St Patrick’s Day Bash‘ on Thursday, March 17.

The 2017 European Junior (U16) champion punched for pay for the first time at the swanky Quiet Cannon Country Club in Montebello, California on a card topped by undefeated American prospect Adrian Corona last month.

He returns to the same venue in March and will fight at a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on another Tom Loeffler card.

The 20-year-old’s debut lasted just 47 seconds as he took out Earl Henry extremely early on December 10.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after that first round stoppage victory the Freddie Roach trained fighter explained:“I’m happy I got it done early because we don’t get paid for overtime.

“Freddie told me before this fight to never try and get rounds in, he said don’t take any chances, if you can get him out of there do it and that’s what I did. Freddie wasn’t surprised at all because he’s been watching me do that in the gym for the last 10 months he knows what I’m capable of.”