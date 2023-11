Cain Lewis is happy to work from home if needs be.

The Navan man returned to the pro ring and fought for the first time in a year on the Rumble in the Hills card in Letterkenny on Saturday night.

Speaking after his first pro stoppage win he was eager to reveal he had been working behind the scenes while waiting on a date.

The 20-year-old says he remains focused on the end goal regardless of when he is out next.

Watch the full interview below:

Photo Declan Doherty