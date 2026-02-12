Cain Lewis Issues ‘Lets Get It On’ Plea to BUI Celtic Champion

Cian Lewis has called for Teo Alin to join him on the domestic dance floor.

The Navan native registered his tenth pro win at Leopardstown Racecourse last weekend and instantly reiterated his desire to move into more meaningful fights over the next 12 months.

It’s been a wish of the 22-year-old’s for some time, but he has struggled to find willing foes.

Now with Alin holding the BUI Celtic super featherweight title, he believes he has the perfect opponent and called for the Cookstown native to ‘get it on’.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his latest victory, he said: “Let’s get it on. You got two opponents for the Celtic title, so let’s get it on. Or if not, he’d have to vacate it.

“It’s been difficult for me at featherweight… maybe let’s step up to super featherweight,” he explained. “I’ll step up, we’ll fight for the Celtic at no problem… I’m up for anything. I’m ready now. This is my year.

“I just want to start stepping it up now… start getting titles. I need it now.”

The Meath native has made no secret of his desire to step up and has been honest with regard to how hard it has been to remain patient in that regard.

“It is frustrating… because it’s all career boxing, you know. Every year matters — it’s not a typical nine-to-five,” he said. “Let’s get as much fights as possible while I can.

While Alin appears top of the immediate hit list, Lewis confirmed another domestic option could emerge, revealing his team have already explored a fight with Lee Gormley.

“Jay said he’s reached out to Lee Gormley, so maybe that as well,” he added. “I’m up for anything… I want to start getting these titles. I’ve been calling it for too long now.”

Despite limited activity last year, the forer Ballymun amateur insists he has remained prepared and believes momentum is finally building again after the Leopardstown outing.

“Even though I had one fight last year, I always say I’m always working so I’m always ready,” he said. “Good start — let’s just keep the ball rolling, keep the fights coming.”

‘King’ also paid tribute to those who supported him on fight night, adding: “Big thanks to all the sponsors, big thanks to my team, my coach… and everyone who come out here tonight. It wouldn’t be possible without all these guys.”

Alin has secured a BBBofC title shot and will fight Kane Shepard on April 4th in Cardiff, so a Lewis fight may not be on his radar as of yet.

Rumour also suggests Gormley has a big fight lined up on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s fight with Kevin Walsh in March.