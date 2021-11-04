Cain is Able – Teen Lewis is Ready For Sizable Spanish Step Up

Cain Lewis [1-0] is ready to lay down an early marker at the Ulster Hall tomorrow [Friday].

The teen who didn’t wait long into adulthood to achieve his boyhood pro-fighting dream continues to stick two fingers up to patience.

Not long after fighting in his FIRST EVER adult fight on the Feile in August, the Ballymun graduate steps up and takes on undefeated opposition at the historic venue.

The 18-year-old will trade leather with Juan Yin Yan [4-0-1] of Spain on the Conlan Boxing card.

Yin Yan, Spain’s sixth best feather, comes to the ring undefeated after five fights, and whilst he hasn’t defeated anyone of real note he has a record favourable to a lot of early days prospects.

In that regard, it’s a test of note for any second fight novice, especially a teen who had no adult amateur career.

All that rather than see a potential banana skin, Lewis sees a chance to impress and entertain.

“I know he is going to be tough and I know he will want to fight,” Lewis told Irish-boxing.com. “He hasn’t lost yet and I’m sure he will want to keep it that way. It just the type of fight I want. It’s a good opponent who’s not just going to stand and take shots. I am looking forward to it it’s going to be a good one,” he adds before revealing he wants to use the clash to prove his potential.

“I want to get out there and show my skills. I want to show what I can do. I’ve been sparring top-level lads like Sean McComb and Declan Geraghty and I know what I can do against these lads, so I want to go out there and show everyone what level I’m on.”

The Vern Carroll coached fighter defeated Carlos Arroyo on his somewhat out-of-the-blue debut on the undercard of Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny’s world level all Irish clash.

Reflecting on that win and the occasion Lewis said: “To debut at Falls Park was amazing. It was a day will never forget. I boxed a tough opponent and learned a lot from it,” he adds before expanding on the learning.

“In the first round I rushed a little got exited and taught I could take him out, now I’m going into this fight more calm and relaxed. I’m going to pick my shots more and pace myself more. I’m ready for any type of fight he wants.”

Having been exposed to outdoor boxing and a massive card in Belfast in the summer, Lewis now gets a taste of the boxing mad cities most intimate venue – and he can’t wait.

“I can’t wait for fight night and fight at such an amazing venue and in such a great atmosphere. It’s going to be electric.”