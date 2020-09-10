British promoter signs Irish heavyweight

Dublin heavyweight Paddy Nevin [3-0] has signed a promotional deal with Kieran Farrell Promotions.

Farrell confirmed he was setting up an Irish wing to his growing business during lock down – and revealed he would be adding Irish names to his roster.

Nevin is the first Irish talent officially signed. The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter operates in the lucrative and exciting heavyweight division. The 27-year-old last fought in March, coming back after a year lay off with a victory over Phil Williams.

Farrell revealed the Dublin big man will fight make his Kieran Farrell Promotions debut on a soon to be confirmed behind closed doors card.

The Heavyweight division is BACK!



Welcome on board to #kieranfarrellpromotions Ireland’s no. 1 active Heavyweight Patrick Nevin 🇮🇪 🥊



Paddy boxed his first fight under on our show before lockdown!

Paddy will feature in our behind closed door show details coming soon 👀 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Urz0FsQbmU — Kieran Farrell BEM (@K_Farrell_BEM) September 9, 2020

Farrell has Irish previous having worked with the likes of Dylan Moran and Padraig McCrory among others and ran a show in Belfast.

Speaking previously to Irish-boxing.com he revealed plans to comeback and run shows in Ireland in the future.

“Whenever the stable can be enough to be able to form a show then we will look at holding a show, I’ve been doing shows since 2016 so I’m confident at whatever obstacles are in front of us we will overcome,” he adds before explaining why he decided to set up an Irish wing to Farrell Promotions.

“I get contacted by dozens of multi national champions from Ireland and I also love having the Irish fighters on my shows over in Manchester. These promoted my move to set up an Irish wing. We did a successful 2017 show in Belfast and look to further our successes.”