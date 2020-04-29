British champ Anthony Cacace has to get a job to survive boxing shut down

At first glance it looks as if Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] has finally cracked it.

His British title victory over Sam Bowen seemed to open a path to some big fights and some good pay days.

A multi fight deal with Frank Warren was put on the table and signed and there is a world title pathway laid out for the 31-year-old who has long since been heralded as one as Belfast’s most naturally gifted fighters.

With all those positives and the fact he won a big TV fight pre Christmas, it would be safe to assume ‘The Apache’ is a fighter who wouldn’t be negatively affected by the current pandemic.

Financially it would appear as if the British super featherweight champion is better off than ever before.

However, that isn’t the case. Indeed, Cacace reveals things are at a stage where he may have to explore getting a job.

“It’s a rough time for every boxer and I know other lads just like me who are now having to get a job to get through this. If boxers don’t fight they don’t get paid, it’s as simple as that and most are not earning big money,” Cacace explained to David Kelly when speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

“The money I got for the Bowen fight didn’t take long to run out so like for many people it’s a tough, tough time. It seems a lot of people have this strange idea that boxers are rolling in it but that’s just a fantasy, it’s not real life.

“My manager Pat has been good, helping me out a bit but when you’ve three kids to feed the pressure is on so I’ll have to see what work is available until this madness comes to an end.

“I’m just grateful that I had that win before Christmas because at least when I come back I’ve got a belt to defend and it’s one that is highly regarded so the chance will be there to move quickly towards a world title shot.”

It’s a difficult time for 99 percent of boxers. The majority don’t get paid if they don’t fight and the vast majority wouldn’t have accumulated enough purse money throughout their careers to ensure they remain continually comfortable.

“My genuine concern for boxers is less than one percent of fighters globally are able to live comfortably without having to fight on a regular basis,” sympathizes Carl Frampton.

“I know a lot who live purse to purse and on sponsorship deals which are small, local businesses.”

“I feel privileged and lucky that I am in a position where I am not relying on the next purse to eat again. It sounds harsh but it’s true.”