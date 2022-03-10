Breaking Down an Extremely Busy Weekend of Irish Boxing – Who Fights When and Where

For the first time in quite some time, we are faced with a truly manic weekend of Irish boxing, and in truth, we couldn’t be happier.

There’s a world title fight of serious note, amateur action abroad and at home, small hall action in England and Scotland, a potential tv broadcast York Hall six-rounder as well as some significant world title undercard fights – and an Irish boxing related documentary on tele to boot!

Michael Conlan takes centre stage as he bids to win the WBA ‘regular’ world title when he takes on Leigh Wood on Saturday also fighting on that DAZN broadcast Matchroom promoted card are Caoimhin Agyarko, Gary Cully, and Thomas Carty.

It’s quite possible Willo Hayden could get BT Sports air time 24 hours before as he fights on a Queensbury card in York Hall. Away from the spotlight Liam Gaynor and Edward Donovan in Bolton and Aberdeen respectively.

There is also an abundance of amateur action for fans to watch or look out for. The European Under-22 Championships glove off on Friday and Irish fighters will see action over the weekend in Croatia. Closer to home the National Boy/Girl 4, Junior 1 and 2 Championships will play out in the National Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday, March 10

Not quite ring action but there is something boxing-related on the box on Thursday. ‘Lift your Heels’ a documentary following Jason Quigley’s WBO world middleweight title attempt will air on Virgin Media Two on Thursday 10th March at 10.30pm and will be available on Virgin Media player afterward.

Friday, March 11

Willo Hayden takes centre stage on Friday as he takes on Michael Walton on a Queensbury card at the famous York Hall. It’s a step down in rounds from his opening two bouts, but that has been offset by the fact he will get TV time and BT Sports exposure.

Like the Crumlin starlet, Edward Donovan also fights for a third time on Friday as he takes on teak-tough Russian Vasif Mamedov in Scotland. Donovan fights over four rounds at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen, live on Fight Zone.

Friday also marks the start of the European Under-22 Championships, although none of the young team sent by Ireland are expected to fight on day one of the prestigious tournament.

There will be plenty of young Irish talent on display at the National Stadium on Friday as the National Boy and Girl 4 championships get underway.

Saturday, March 12

It’s mainly but not all about Nottingham on Saturday as five Irish fighters go to work in very important fights.

Away from the Matchroom buzz and DAZN cameras, Tallaght’s Liam Gaynor has an intersting fight. The Kilnamangh Kid has a live opponent in Jonny Phillips at the Bolton Whites Hotel.

The main event in terms of Irish boxing is a Dazn main event in Nottingham. Michael Conlan will look to fulfil his ‘destiny’ by becoming a world champion, the Belfast fighter challenges Leigh Wood for the WBA ‘regular’ title at the Motor Point Arena.

Caoimhin Agyarko, also appears and having seen a fight with big name of Hassan N’Dam fall through, faces Juan Carlos Rubio high up the card.

Gary Cully could be inthe fight of the undercard as he fights former world champ Miguel Vazquez in what is a massive step up.

But wait there’s more… Thomas Carty also features on the Nottingham bill, boxing Poland’s Michal Boloz.

There will also be action in Croatia and the South Circular Road in the form of the European Under-22s and the Boy and Girl 4 Championships semi finals.

Sunday, March 13

Sunday isn’t a day of rest as the amateur action continues. There should be more European U22 action and a host of new Irish Champions will be crowned at Boy and Girl 4 level.