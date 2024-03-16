Boxing Brothers Tommy Hyde and Brandon McCarthy ready for battle

Like most siblings, boxing brothers Tommy Hyde and Brandon McCarthy are ready to fight, although not with each other.

The Irish pair will both see action this Saturday as they populate the same St Patrick’s weekend card in San Francisco at Fox Theater in Redwood City, California.

Both also face very interesting fight firsts, with Kilkenny’s McCarthy making his pro bow and Cork’s Hyde fighting Waterford’s Craig McCarthy in his first title fight.

The friends have been in camp together in LA over the last month and a half and it seems the old St Michaels Athy clubmates haven’t gotten under each others skin too much.

“It’s great being over here with Tommy. Having a great a training partner alongside you in camp makes everything a lot easier,” McCarthy tells Irish-boxing.com.

“We’re constantly pushing each other everyday and have no outside distractions,” he adds before revealing he has tapped into Hyde’s pro experience ahead of his debut.

“Tommy is already a year into his pro career. It’s great to have someone around who has that bit of experience in the game already. Also, it’s only the start for both of us and we’re ready to make it to the top.”

Hyde sings off a similar hymn sheet, particularly when predicting success.

“Brandon came over twice to train with us at the end of last year and it’s great to have him alongside me in camp again.

We both boxed for St Michael’s Athy, it’s great to have him on the team now as we go for titles in the pros. We’re working hard and pushing each other everyday and it’s going to be an exciting journey.”