Boxing betting: features and tips

Boxing is one of the most spectacular individual sports on the planet. A match in professional boxing is capable of gathering millions of TV audiences and causing a huge stir. In amateur boxing, the situation is the same, but on a smaller scale. Therefore, boxing betting is a popular activity for many people involved in betting. Players who are well versed in boxing are capable of winning large sums of money consistently. And in this article, we will understand the main intricacies of betting on boxing and tell you about the events on which you can bet. We will also give an example of the most effective gaming strategies for this sport and highlight the best bookmakers for bets.

Features of betting in boxing

The bookmaker’s line in boxing matches depends on the importance of the match. Top fights for championship titles in this sport are infrequent, but they provide the widest list of bets. For bettors and bookmakers, meetings of the usual ordinary status are not of great interest, therefore bookmakers limit themselves to a standard line on the outcome of the match and in rare cases set the total of rounds without a wide amplitude. The list, unlike most sports, even in the top fights is not too wide – there are about 50-80 events.

There are also advantages to betting on boxing:

• Lack of a large number of clear favorites. Thanks to this, the coefficients are relatively high, it is possible to play for underdogs and beginners on a tour of huge quotes;

• Analysts who analyze boxing matches are rarely present on the staff of betting companies. Therefore, the coefficients are often overestimated, which is favorable for the formation of values;

• Analyzing boxing is easier than any other sport. It is enough to have complete information about the athlete’s anthropometry, his preparation for a fight, and a career record;

• Bookmakers often set large maximum limits on matches, which makes it possible to get big winnings from the bet.

What can you bet on

In any fight, bookmakers first of all place bets on the outcome of the fight – the victory of one of the boxers or a draw. A draw in boxing is rare, so it is characterized by high odds. You can also bet on the following betting options:

• The duration of the battle. Here the bookmakers set the total of rounds – you just need to guess whether more or fewer rounds will be held than the number indicated by the bookmaker;

• Total rounds by segments. The format of such a bet is as follows: 1-3 rounds, 4-6, etc .;

• Winning the round. Here the bet is accepted on a specific winner in a match in a specific round. For such betting options, the coefficient is always very high due to the difficulty of predicting;

• Early completion of the fight – by knockout or technical defeat;

• Method of victory. It can also be a knockout or technical defeat, victory on points, disqualification, and other options. The most popular market for betting on boxing is the total of rounds – more often bettors use it in fights between two equal boxers. You can bet on boxing in living and prematch, but in online mode, bookmakers often block the line, especially after heavy missed hits.

Recommendations for beginner players

The first thing worth paying attention to is the thoroughness of the analysis. You must have an excellent knowledge of boxing, be aware of all the latest events, have accurate information about the progress of athletes’ training – this affects the success of the bet. The ability to analyze a fight is a key point in determining the percentage of bets passability, so more often watch fights both in live broadcasts and in archives to better understand the fighting technique of specific athletes Also, analyze the movement of the odds.

Before the start of the battle, the quotes undergo changes, which indicates loads of professionals for specific markets. If the load is in favor of your choice, it means that the analysis of the battle has been carried out correctly, and such a bet should become a passing one. Also, keep an eye on your bank. Do not play all-in on the most “correct” events in your opinion. Try to use a fixed value for each bet. This tactic will make it easier to track growth and see profits at a distance. Do not deviate from this tactic, so that in case of losses, you do not lose the previously obtained profit or enter into a negative.

Conclusion

Boxing betting is a risky but exciting undertaking. It is important to be able to analyze matches correctly, have a good understanding of the sport and watch a large number of fights. It will also be important to choose the right bookmaker for long-term cooperation – so that the odds are high and there is access to a wide list. The strategies presented in this article will be highly effective with proper financial planning, but do not forget about the importance of analyzing each battle.