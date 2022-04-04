Biggest Trends in the Sports Industry

If you are a sports fan, you know how fast-paced the industry is. The industry evolves rapidly, and it is crucial to keep pace with the latest sports industry trends and news. This article explores how the increasing funding sources are shifting power dynamics in the sports industry. We also cover how technological trends like Machine Learning, AI, and Big Data impact the industry. Alongside other sports industry trends, this coverage highlights how these developments directly impact sports fans, betting companies, media, sports-oriented entrepreneurs, federations, and clubs.

Growth of Esports

Esports are organized video game contests or tourneys culminating in national, regional, or international championships. In Esports sporting events, amateur or professional players compete against each other for diverse prize pools defined by the organizers or the sponsor. Over the years, Esports’ popularity has sharply risen as the intersection of the sports industry and gaming comes with numerous brand awareness opportunities, engaging sports-related content, and millions of gaming subscribers from the world of sports.

In 2020, the worldwide Esports market was valued at just below USD 1 billion. In 2021, projections revealed that the esports industry would grow at a CAGR of 32% to reach USD 1.28 billion. With an average CAGR of 23%, the market will clock USD 2.89 billion by 2025.

Streaming Services Edging Out Traditional TV Sports Viewership

Innovations in the digital media companies are shifting the focus of sports viewership from TV screens to mobile screens through streaming services. Traditionally, live sports events were exclusively broadcast on TV screens via cable service providers. In recent years, however, sports fans are increasingly leveraging the convenience of streaming platforms to follow their favorite matches live. One of the advantages of streaming service providers is that they offer personalized content as they use Artificial intelligence to offer tailor-made channels as your preferences. Examples of legit sports streaming channels include ESPN, Fox Sports Go, Facebook Watch, and Reddit.

Virtual and Mixed Reality In Sports Industry

In the contemporary sports and entertainment industries, entrepreneurs are continuously harnessing the potential of VR to create immersive experiences for their fans. For instance, NextVR, a reputable Virtual Reality technology company, joined hands with NBA digital to provide a VR platform for live production and broadcasting of NBA games.

Also, VR technology companies are helping transform the sports industry with innovative VR technologies for athletes’ training to reduce injury instances. Medical sports students can now leverage advanced VR levels to study complex anatomies, thus medically accustoming sports personalities to simulated stressful situations to improve performance and avoid injuries while in the real game.

Virtual Reality assists in hosting numerous virtual sports competitions. For instance, in Fantasy sports, there was a virtual football world cup competition in New York featuring 32 finalists from a list of 2.3 million initial participants. The virtual world cup tournament was broadcast live by the USA’s Fox sports, the UK’s Skysporst, and New Zealand’s SkySports.

While the digital tools that shift towards VR primarily focus on expanding revenue streams and marketing, they also enhance user experience and fan engagement.

Sports Content Automation

Automation based on big data analytics and AI is shaping operations across industries. The traditional sports industry is not the exception. Sports organizations, especially at the beginning of sporting league competitions, publish reviews and previews covering clubs, sports personalities, bookmakers, and loads of other sport-related activities. It is now common among sports betting companies and pundits to offer us the much-needed details of the previous duels between teams that are about to clash. These details broaden fan engagement by highlighting what the anticipated contest has in store.

Sports business companies and publishers are now relishing data collection automation to collect comparably large data sets aiming to improve the fan experience. Large data collection and analyses have allowed sports organizations to use AI-powered services like the Natural Language Generation (NLG). NLG is a creative tool that leverages structured data, e.g., box scores, and, through machine learning algorithms, converts such data into human-sounding sports narratives faster than journalists or sports pundits.

The Rise of Sports Betting

We have seen sports betting giants flexing their financial muscles to sponsor big sports brands and sports teams in the recent past.

There is no deposit requirement for Irish players at no minimum deposit casinos, the bonuses are an excellent way to see what casinos have to offer before depositing your own money. When a new player opens a minimum deposit casino account, the casino will give them a bonus in the form of free cash or free spins. In the 2021/22 premier league season, Pari Match is the official betting partner for Chelsea, Leicester City Everton. BetWay is the official Westham shirt sponsor, while Marathon Bet is Manchester City’s betting partner. Statista, a leading provider of consumer and market data, reveals that by 2025, the sports betting market value will reach $6.5 billion by 2025. Online betting will exponentially percolate into the sports world as more bookmakers want to identify with favorite teams to widen their customer reach. Sports betting companies enhance their global reach by sponsoring sports leagues and using famous athletes for adverts.

Even as sports betting companies take center stage in sports brand sponsorship, they are keen to widen the betting market options. With mobile betting, for instance, you can place bets on live games by predicting the next scoring team, the likely winner of the match, or the player likely to get a referee’s booking.

Summary of Popular Trends in The Sports Industry

The sports industry continues to witness revolutionary trends courtesy of the deployment of advanced technologies. Players in the sector aim to maximize fan engagement in women’s sports and men’s sporting activities. The introduction of virtual reality leagues and esports is a way of letting fans immortalize their real players and teams while having fun. Additionally, the tech-backed trends are likely to entrench eternally into the industry as they provide extra income streams for clubs. The increased embrace of smart mobile phones worldwide plays a big role in expounding trends. Unlike in the past, Ingame betting is now possible as bettors can follow live the game’s events. In the future, Esports and data-based applications are likely to remain epicenters of innovations producing even newer trends.