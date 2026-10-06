‘Biggest and Most Competitive’ – Jay Byrne Makes Massive Dublin Card Promise

Jay Byrne has promised to stage the ‘biggest’ and ‘most competitive’ Irish boxing card in Dublin next Spring.

The JB Promotions boss promoted his fifteenth and possibly best card at the National Stadium late last month, with three highly entertaining domestics bringing a crescendo to a busy bill.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after he revealed plans to go bigger and better and predicted the famous South Circular Road venue would play host to an unforgettable fight night on April 24, 2027.

The former fighter turned fight maker wants to promote two European title fights, an eight-man Prizefighter-style tournament and a series of domestic contests involving some of the country’s most promising young professionals all on the same card.

The Dubliner said the card is already beginning to take shape, with moves already being made to get it over the line.

“It’ll be here. Yeah, April 24th, 2027. The biggest and most competitive Irish boxing card of all time and the most entertaining night of boxing this country will have seen,” Byrne said.

Topping the proposed bill would be two European title fights, with Byrne hoping to secure Paul Loonam and Paul Ryan, who hold the super bantamweight and middleweight Irish titles respectively, prestigious EBU shots.

“I would be very, very sure if we can get the right opponent for Paul for April 24th, he will fight for the European title,” Byrne added

“Paul Ryan will fight for the European title that night as well once we can get both of them sanctioned.”

Two continental clashes would be huge for a country that only boasts 16 European champions, but blue strap bouts will only be part of what Byrne has planned.

The promoter also revealed that he is close to reviving the old Prizefighter concept, with an eight-man competition potentially taking place at either 154lbs or 160lbs.

“It’s not sealed yet, but it’s very, very close to being rubber-stamped. We’re looking to do a Prizefighter, going back to the old proper Prizefighter, eight-man competition on the day,” Byrne said.

“Maybe do it between 154 and 160.

“We will most likely announce that soon this side of Christmas and there’ll be applications for it.”

The financial reward for the tournament has not yet been finalised, but Byrne says the eventual winner could take home a significant five-figure payday.

“Maybe 10, 15 grand might be 20 grand. I just don’t know yet. That’s the part I have to finalize, but we’re going with that.”

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic Champion has plans beyond that headline fights and Prizefighter. ‘The Negotiator’ wants the card to provide meaningful opportunities throughout the bill, including domestic title action and developmental contests for younger fighters.

“I’d like to do maybe Senan Kelly versus Paddy Walsh or Senan Kelly against Aaron O’Donoghue on that card as well,” he adds before sharing a de facto running order.

“I’d like to do a couple of warm-up fights, four-rounders or something with the prospects, the four quarterfinals in the Prizefighter, Irish title, semi-finals, Irish title and then the European titles with the winning final of the competition in the middle or something like that. I don’t think there would be a spare seat in the stadium.

Byrne, more than most, would point to the Irish stadium fights, the arena world title fights, such as Katie Taylor in Croke Park and Bernard Dunne in The Point and more as bigger. However, his ‘bigger’ claim isn’t with regard to crossover appeal or mass media interest, more in terms of volume of 50-50 clashes and meaningful bouts.

“Every fight will have meaning. Everyfight will have to have a meaning,” he adds, explaining the philosophy behind his thinking.