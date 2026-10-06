Ryan Re -Run – Edward Donovan Plots Limerick – Dublin Rematch

Edward Donovan wants a Ryan re-run.

The Limerick native claimed domestic victory at the third attempt when he claimed victory, in a tight and tense battle with Peter Carr on the Judgement Day card.

Leading into the eagerly anticipated bout, promoter Jay Byrne had suggested the victor could get a shot at European title hopeful, Paul Ryan.

‘The Dominator’ was listening and certainly likes the idea.

Speaking after the win, the former underage amateur standout, whose younger brother Martin is currently representing Ireland at the European U17 Championships and whose older brother Paddy is mandatory for the IBF welterweight world title, expressed his desire to run it back with the Dublin, whom he fought at the National Stadium last year.

“Paul Ryan is fighting in April so me and Paul Ryan next. That’s what I want,” stated Donovan in deliberate fashion.

Reflecting on the performance, the southpaw felt he was a class above against a brave-to-the-last Dubliner and as such, felt he was a deserving winner.

“It was a great performance,” he added. “I put on a clinical class of boxing in the first five rounds and I knew I had the fight in the bag, so I took him on a bit in the sixth, got a bit reckless, got a bit tight, but I knew I had the job done. I just needed to get through the sixth round and it was over.”

According to promoter Jay Byrne, the winner is now in the frame for a European title shot.