Big punching Padraig McCrory believes he kicked open doors with impressive win

Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] believes he may have kicked open a few doors with his powerful right hand.

The Belfast super middleweight stepped up in style on Wednesday producing a career best performance to claim a career best win.

The BUI Celtic champion took less than a round to take out Mickey Ellison registering an eye catching victory on an ESPN + broadcast ’50-50′ fight in the process.

The win and particularly the manner in which it came, enhanced the 32-year-old’s reputation – and according to the fighter himself should open a pathway to big fights.

The well supported Belfast fighter isn’t one for call outs or bold predictions, but does admit Wednesday’s win will see him progress toward some interesting fights.

“That win will do great things for my profile and a lot of people will see it. People will take notice,” he said to Irish-boxing.com.

“The reaction has been great but everyone wants to know is whats next. I will leave that up to the team, but I’m sure we have a lot if options, doors will open.”

Reflecting on the win, McCrory wasn’t surprised by the manner in which it came. Indeed, his coach Dee Walsh predicted it once he landed his first jab.

The BUI Celtic title holder was instructed to start with more intent, but to get the read on his foe. However, it wasn’t long before he and his coach realized they could hurt the Blackburn native and the fight didn’t last long as a result.

“We had a plan to go out in round one and set our stall out – and to adapt to what Ellison was going to do. After the first jab Dee called it. I think I’ve started a lot fights slow, so we had a plan to set up and start early. Then after the first right hand landed I sensed I could hurt him.”