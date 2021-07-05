Big Féile Fights confirmed for Padraig McCrory and Sean McComb

Padraig McCrory will face Sergei Gorokhov, and Sean McComb will take on Craig Woodruff as part of the Feile an Phobail boxing event next month.

The card takes place at Falls Park in Belfast on Friday August 6th, and is headlined by an all-Irish showdown between Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny.

McCrory (11-0, 5 KOs) is back following a devastating first round knockout win over Mickey Ellison last September, whilst he was also victorious when the last Feile an Phobail event took place at Falls Park, defeating Steve Collins Jr via TKO to win the vacant BUI Celtic super-middleweight title.

He faces a tough test against Gorokhov (11-2-2, 7 KOs), who in his last fight won the vacant WBC International Silver super-middleweight title with a stoppage win over 27-0 opponent Marko Nikolic.

McComb (11-1, 5 KOs) also makes his much-anticipated return after his Commonwealth title loss to Gavin Gwynne back in February, looking to return to winning ways when he squares off with former Welsh champion Woodruff (10-6, 4 KOs).