Belgian KO wins for Victor Rabei and Tiernan Bradley

Victor Rabei and Tiernan Bradley both registered Sunday matinee knockout wins on the Continent.

The O’Rourke Gym duo populated the latest All Eyez on Brussels card in Belgium and got their respective jobs done inside the distance.

Moldovan Dub, Rabei was particularly fast out of the blocks, stopping debutant Bartlomiej Lazuka in the first round.

The win, Rabei’s eleventh, was his first in over a year and brings to end a frustrating period of inactivity. It also came just two weeks after the former BUI Celtic Title holder contracted COVID.

Omagh native Bradley took that bit longer getting his opponent out of there in the second stanza. The stylist made it four stoppage wins from just five fights by making it a miserable debut for Grzegorz Radtke.

Debut opponents were never going to test either talent but Sunday was more about just getting back out for fighters who missed recent fight dates.

For Rabei, who has an American crossroads fight lined up, he was afforded the chance to get of some ring rust and test his recovered hand in his his first fight since August 2020.

Bradley has been a lot busier over the past 12 months, in fact he has been one of themore busier pandemic hampered boxers, but he did miss a proposed summer test after pulling out of the last All Eyez Brussels card – and wanted a fight before going into the Autumn season.

The win see’s Rabei improve to 11-0 while his fellow Conor Slater advised fighter, Bradley pushes to 5-0.