Bad things come in threes – Cathy McAleer Suffers Third Successive Fight Week Cancelation on the Trot

Cathy McAleer [4(1)-1(0)] is trying to stay positive and divert her attention to a late September fight date after suffering fight week heartbreak AGAIN.

It was a case of bad rather good things come in three for the Belfast fighter, as for the THIRD time in succession she had a fight canceled during fight week.

The Kellie Maloney managed fighter saw two separate summer bouts fall through and was due to fight this Saturday night on a Back with a Bang card but the entire bill has been cancelled.

It’s the third time since the summer the 43-year-old has suffered a fight week cancelation. However, the blow has been softened somewhat this time around by the fact she will fight in Villa Park’s Holte Suite on September 25.

Speaking Online McAleer explained what happened.

” As a professional sports person I can only look forward and remain focused as ever, to the next event. Yesterday we took yet another blow on the chin, that my event Saturday is cancelled! Outside the control of a great promoter, who certainly didn’t want this to happen. Covid has made things so so difficult.

“My manager, Kellie Maloney tried so hard to get me on another bill in Leicester on same night, but travel for my opponent and times for covid testing – weigh-ins couldn’t be met. The team and I must now put our attention and focus on going again on 25th Sept in Aston Villa with Tommy Owens Promotions. I competed in Villia park on my 4th pro fight and it was my first event with Kellie managing me. What a night !! The Belfast crowd that traveled and supported me was unreal. We had a fantastic night/weekend and a great win I will never forget . To end the evening off we had time together to watch Tyson Fury fight and this time round there live footage of the Anthony Joshua & USUK fight on same evening.

“Anyone that would like a ticket and travel with me for this event is more than welcome ! It can only be an amazing event and worth the wait and disappointment I’ve had this year. Back to training and a massive thanks to coach Sammy who’s keeps me focused and carried me through each hurdle to date! Time for a large bowl of porridge in my favourite place Brøn Belfast and a large coffee before we create a plan for to peak on the 25th Sept in Villa Park.”