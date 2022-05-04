‘And I’m Not Too Ugly’ – Lee Reeves Confident Dazn Cameras will Love his Title Fight Showing

Lee Reeves [8(6)-1(0)] is planning to look good in more ways than one in a potential career-changing fight tomorrow night.

The man Tyson Fury called ‘super sexy’ believes the DAZN cameras will love him as he fights for the vacant NABF North American light welterweight title at The Entertainment Complex, Toronto.

The 27-year-old plans to show a much wider audience his fighting style is as easy on the eye as his good while taking step one on a new path to potential stardom.

“I will become a regular on any platform I fight on as I have a fan-friendly style, I can box, I can fight a little, and I’m not too ugly,” Reeves told Irish-boxing.com when asked about impressing on the streaming service that broadcast Katie Taylor’s historic win over Amanda Serrano last weekend.

“DAZN is now one of the biggest boxing platforms in the world, so to showcase my skills on one of their fight nights will get a lot of eyes on me. It will bring new fans to Team Reeves and get more people following my journey.”

The DAZN spotlight is a massive bonus for Reeves and can genuinely help him take a giant stride forward. However, it’s just that, a bonus, this fight is about the title.

The NABF strap is a respected belt that can have a transformative effect on a career. The likes of Regis Prograis, José Luis Castillo, Lamont Peterson, DeMarcus Corley, and Paul Spadafora have all used this particular belt to move to the next level.

The Treaty southpaw plans to do the same a suggests the weekend will be the start of something special.

“This title means everything to me, it will be a historical night of my career and my first title, it’s a world-known prestigious belt and it’s the beginning of what I deserve.”

Reeves will have to navigate the challenge of former WBC Latino champion Sebastian Diaz Maldonado [17(13)-4(2)-1] on Cinco De Mayo if he is to buckle the title around his waist.

The Irish fighter should be the bigger man and has been the more active of the two over the last two years but reports suggest ‘El Verdugo’ carries the same level of threat as Christian Uruzquieta and Jovanni Straffon who upset Ray Moylette and James Tennyson respectively.

“I’m expecting an experienced tough opponent that has a great boxing IQ and is a southpaw like myself,” Reeves commented.

“I’m sure if you let anybody be that good he can be but I intend on getting his respect early and using my skills to get the win,” he adds before predicting a stoppage.

“I think once I stick to the game plan and do what I’ve been doing in the gym he’s gonna be broken down by round 5.”

Responsible for the game plan is young up and coming coach and Irish Boxing Awards Trainer of the Year, Dee Walsh.

The Munster man began working with the Belfast man earlier this year and appears to be more than happy with how the link-up has been working out.

“Working with Dee has been incredible.” It’s calming because we drill everything and that gives me an extra bit of confidence. I have more ahead of this fight and in my ability to box at the elite level I’m capable of reaching.”