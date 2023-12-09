Ammo Aim – Connor Coyle to fight undefeated Matchroom star on McCrory-Berlanga bill

Connor Coyle will add further Irish interest to the soon-to-be officially confirmed Padraig McCrory – Edgar Berlanga topped Matchroom fight card.

The Derry middleweight will fight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams in Orlando, Florida on February 24, meaning the DAZN broadcast card will host two massive Irish interest bouts.

Coyle and Williams were heavily linked last May and came close to fighting late in the Autumn.

In fact, the NABA middleweight champion was expecting to share the ring with the 27-year-old Texan southpaw in a world title eliminator.

Speaking this summer he told Irish-boxing.com: “We’re the most active middleweights in the rankings. There’s been talk of us fighting but nothing came to fruition so far. I believe he’s fighting again in June so if he handles business, we could hopefully fight in an eliminator or for a world title later this year.”

The bout is exactly the kind of clash ‘The Kid’ has been waiting for and represents a massive opportunity to level up.

Williams is a favourite with Matchroom and like Coyle comes to the fight undefeated. He won the IBF North American title last time out and beat the likes of River Wilson Bent and Kieran Conway on trips to the UK.

Coyle saw a big fight with Felix Cash fall through – along with the entire Eubank- Benn card – this year but did get to NABA defenses in and cemented his status in the WBA top 10.