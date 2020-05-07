Amateur club St Matthews join the Covid fight







St Matthews boxing club is fully involved in the fight against COVID 19.

The club is successfully contacting GPs on behalf of patients with severe respiratory problems such as COPD or chronic Asthma and securing rescue packs for them.

Although these sufferers are no more susceptible than others to picking up the Corona virus, they are more exposed if there is any delay in receiving their medication.

The Ballyfermot based club have discussed the proposal of issuing them with emergency packs of their regular medication with doctors and medical professionals.

The feedback is that this could potentially keep vulnerable patients away from already overburdened doctor’s surgeries and hospital environments, where they may be exposed to not only the Corona virus but other secondary infections.

These packs are not a new concept, but they are not widely advertised and due to the current crisis any delay accessing these medications could prove fatal.

Robbie Murray, the club manager champion suffered from chronic Asthma as a child and in his capacity as a fitness and lifestyle adviser he works with many individuals with respiratory conditions. The former Irish professional champ knows how important it is to have immediate access to medication at the onset of any attack of the above conditions.

“This is not a cure for coronavirus but it would give someone a better chance of not having to go into hospital.

“Unfortunately, you have to be a squeaky wheel to get treatment. It is important for patients. Waiting a week can be detrimental to their health if there is any delay in receiving their medication.”

With that in mind Murray is proposing that rescue packs for those with respiratory conditions should be widely advertised and has contacted TD Paul Murphy who has been extremely helpful and has promised to bring the proposal to ministers in the Dail this week.