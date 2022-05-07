Headline News Latest News Pro News Top News of The Day 

Amanda Serrano declares ‘I did not lose’ a week on from Katie Taylor defeat

Amanda Serrano [43(30)-2(0)-1] believes she should have been the victor of the biggest female fight of all time.

A week on from the multi record-breaking epic encouther the seven-weight world champion revealed she felt she earned victory with her performance over 10 rounds.

The judges saw it different affording Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] a 94-96, 97-93, 96-93 split decision win. Serrano did play her part in a close fight and helped ensure the first female fight to headline at ‘The Mecca of Boxing’, Madison Square Garden was fitting of the occasion.

The Puerto Rican had the Irish Icon hurt badly in the fifth round and was competitive throughout but the common consensus was Taylor’s skill and will overcame the power and ferocity of Serrano in a keenly contested contest.

Post fight Serrano seemed to row in behind the ‘there was no real loser’ narrative, seemingly content to have played such an important role in such an important fight.

The 33-year-old southpaw didn’t question the result in the immediate aftermath of the fight but on the one week anniversary of the clash declared ‘I did not lose’ before suggesting she won’t leave it to the judges next time.

“One week later…Had a chance to reflect on the fight against Katie. It was very close, but I did not lose. That I am certain of. Next time I will leave no doubt. Can’t Wait! I walked in a champ and I walked out a champ,” she said on Twitter.

Such talk generally comes from one looking for a return, but Serrano doesn’t need to talk her way into a repeat. It’s the fight Team Taylor want and a fight the fans have called for.

Indeed rematch talks look set to officially start as early as next week.

