A Look at Ireland’s Impressive 2022 International Medal Haul
Gabriel Dossen and Dylan Eagleson made sure Ireland’s brilliant 2022 medal run continued when climbing onto the podium in Armenia.
2022 has been an enormously successful year for Team Ireland on the international stage, with 31 medals in all, if you include the 73rd Strandja Tournament and the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament.
It’s an impressive 19 medals from major international tournaments since the turn of the year. Team Ireland took home a sensational 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze from the European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia.
That medal total was increased in the European Youth Championship to eight as the U18 select won 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke won sensational World Championship gold in Istanbul and now Dossen and Eagleson have added to the haul.
Below are the medals won so far this year:
European U22 Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze
54kg Niamh Fay- GOLD
66kg Kaci Rock -BRONZE
70kg Lisa O’Rourke – GOLD
75kg Aoibhe Carabine – SILVER
54kg Dylan Eagleson – BRONZE
60kg Paul Loonam – BRONZE
92kg Jack Marley – GOLD
European Youth Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze
48kg: Georgia McGovern – BRONZE
48kg: Patsy Joyce – BRONZE
50kg: Katie O’Keefe – BRONZE
63kg: Winnie McDonagh – BRONZE
70kg: Laura Moran SILVER
71kg: Bobbi Flood GOLD
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly GOLD
81+kg: Cliona Darcy GOLD
Women’s World Championships: 2 golds.
63 kg Amy Broadhurst GOLD
70 kg Aoife O’Rourke GOLD
Men’s European Elite Championships
64kg Dylany Eagleson SILVER
75kg Gabriel Dossen GOLD