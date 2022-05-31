A Look at Ireland’s Impressive 2022 International Medal Haul

Gabriel Dossen and Dylan Eagleson made sure Ireland’s brilliant 2022 medal run continued when climbing onto the podium in Armenia.

2022 has been an enormously successful year for Team Ireland on the international stage, with 31 medals in all, if you include the 73rd Strandja Tournament and the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament.

It’s an impressive 19 medals from major international tournaments since the turn of the year. Team Ireland took home a sensational 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze from the European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia.

That medal total was increased in the European Youth Championship to eight as the U18 select won 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke won sensational World Championship gold in Istanbul and now Dossen and Eagleson have added to the haul.

Below are the medals won so far this year:

European U22 Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze

54kg Niamh Fay- GOLD

66kg Kaci Rock -BRONZE

70kg Lisa O’Rourke – GOLD

75kg Aoibhe Carabine – SILVER

54kg Dylan Eagleson – BRONZE

60kg Paul Loonam – BRONZE

92kg Jack Marley – GOLD

European Youth Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze

48kg: Georgia McGovern – BRONZE

48kg: Patsy Joyce – BRONZE

50kg: Katie O’Keefe – BRONZE

63kg: Winnie McDonagh – BRONZE

70kg: Laura Moran SILVER

71kg: Bobbi Flood GOLD

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly GOLD

81+kg: Cliona Darcy GOLD

Women’s World Championships: 2 golds.

63 kg Amy Broadhurst GOLD

70 kg Aoife O’Rourke GOLD

Men’s European Elite Championships

64kg Dylany Eagleson SILVER

75kg Gabriel Dossen GOLD