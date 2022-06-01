A catalogue of Insults – What Donegan and McCormack have said about each other over the years

It will be settled amidst great excitement on June 25 but where the grudge started no one really knows.

Graham McCormack [7(1)-1(0)] and Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)-1] will compete in a bad blood bout at the Europa Hotel late this month.

It’s an eagerly anticipated middleweight meeting fight fans have had on their domestic wish list since as far back as 2019.

Interestingly enough no one seems aware of when the blood started to go bad or what sparked the ill-feeling between the pair.

However, regardless of the time frame or how the spark was ignited the pair have fanned the flames enough via Irish-boxing.com over the years to make it a mouthwatering clash.

Years of back and forth verbal sparring means fans are keen to see the pair trade blows of a more damaging nature later this month.

We’ve taken a look back this week and dug out some of the quarrel’s best quotes in a bid to highlight the nature of the feud.

Donegan has played a more passive-aggressive role. The Tony Davitt trained fighter enjoyed baiting the Limerick southpaw, dropping seemingly harmless but really loaded lines into interviews with a knowing look in his eye.

The subtle approach isn’t one McCormack has considered. The Shaun Kelly trained Treaty Boxing fighter favouring a verbal approach similar to ones you’d see on a celebrity roast.

Dominic Donegan:

“When it comes to Graham I’d fight him anytime because it’s Graham.”

“No disrespect to Graham McCormack, I’d love to fight him. I would fight any of them around the weight, but because me and Graham have shared words I’d be open to fighting him anytime. It’s one that stylistically makes for a great fight and suits me. ”

“I offered the fight to Graham McCormack. I contacted him and said if the Celtic title is vacant then we should fight. He said ‘definitely’ but he didn’t think the Celtic tile would be vacant. I asked if I could make it happen would he and he said he would. But then he said ‘if the offer was right’. Now, that’s the thing. The offer is the title. There will be no silly money. I want it to happen he would be mad not to take it.

“When people start talking about offers do they really want the fight or have they found the perfect excuse to get out of it?

“I would fight Graham without a title being on the line. That one is a bit personal and when you have words with someone I think you should be man enough to back them up in the ring. I don’t know how he feels about that but I am ready to do more than talk.“

“I don’t know [why the fight hasn’t happened]. Boxing Ireland seem happy for us to fight. Sometimes I wonder if he and his team know what that the outcome won’t favour them? But you’ll have to ask him why it hasn’t been made.”

Graham McCormack

“I would love to be in domestic fights. Hopefully, we can get some good 50/50 fights made, although a fight between me and Dom isn’t 50-50. He knows that and I know that but luckily for selling tickets fights fans don’t seem to know it yet.”

‘”Da Bomb? He wouldn’t blow up a balloon.”

“Tell him to put on his best bootcut jeans meet me in Dublin and we’ll sign the contract in front of the cameras.”

“He has been texting me begging me for a fight, it’s pathetic.”

“What does he think? I’m gonna say ‘yeah, no probs, I’ll make a trip to fight on your show because you said so’? Little clown thinks he’s Mayweather.”

“No one outside his 15 fans from Cavan knows who he is?”

“I don’t care if he mentions my name I wouldn’t blame him. If I wasn’t me I’d want to be me as well! But seriously I do want my fans to know Dom is fulll of bullshit.”

“I’ll expose Dom. He won’t know where to go after I’m done with him. I’ll show he isn’t anything like the fighter people think he is.”