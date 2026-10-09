FINALISTS – Nevin and O’Reilly Reach European U17 Championships Finals

Two Team Ireland boxers have won through to the finals of the 2026 European U17 Championships in Budva today.

Going for gold on finals day will be Thomas O’Reilly and Paddy Nevin after brilliant continental semi-final victories.

The duo are guaranteed silver courtesy of having their hands raised today, while Ronan Charles, Macie Duffy O’Connor, Ryle Finn and Martin Nevin will return home with bronze after semi-final reverses.

Thomas O’Reilly upgraded to at least a silver medal thanks to a win over a 75kg semi final win over Montenegro’s Veselin Dedic. The fight scored 30:27; 29:28; 28:29; 29:28; 29:28 in the Team Ireland boxer’s favour. Having beaten the home favourite the two-time European medalist faces a mouthwatering final against England’s Ivor Lee.

Paddy Nevin also has a final to look forward to after his massively impressive victory over Azerbaijan’s Hidayat Mammadov in a 70kg semi-final. The Mullingar boxer was down on the cards in round 1, virtually all square in round 2, and claimed 5-0 victory by the final bell on a scoreline of 29:28; 29:27; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28. Nevin is back in action on Sunday, boxing for gold against Poland’s Oliwier Piotrowski

Team Ireland’s Ronan Charles comes home from Budva with bronze. He boxed a very close 46kg quarter-final against Azerbaijan’s Hasrat Mammadov, and the 3-2 decision went to his opponent, scored 29:28; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 29:28. Charles comes home a double European medalist, having claimed silver in the 2025 European U15 Championships. His U17 championship journey has included wins over Deyan Attard of Malta and Andria Piljani of Germany.

Macie Duffy O’Connor also returns with bronze. She boxed her 48kg quarter-final against Elizaveta Taratynova of Russia, with the 4-0 decision going to her opponent, scored 3025; 30:26; 30:26; 28:28; 30:26, reflecting a point deduction for the Irish boxer. Her Championship journey has included wins over Aydan Ismayilli of Azerbaijan and Jenna Dailly of Scotland.

Tipperary’s Rylee Finn will bring home bronze. He contested his 48kg semi final against Russia’s Akmal Dustiev, and the 5-0 decision went to Dustiev on a scoreline of 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Finn’s championships have included wins over Deniss Haschenko of Latvia and Samvel Grigoryan of Armenia

Martin Nevin returns from Montenegro as a European bronze medalist. He contested his 52kg semi final against Ismayil Nasirdaze of Azerbaijan; the unanimous decision went to Nasirdaze, scored 29:28; 30:27; 29:28; 2928; 29:28. The Mullingar Shuffler has secured keynote wins over Danylo Sielieznov of Ukraine, Levani Tepania of Georgia and Moldova’s Nichita Slepoi during his European championship journey.