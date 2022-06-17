11 Irish Fighters Secure Haringey Semi Final Spots

11 Irish boxers progressed through to the semi-finals of Europe’s biggest [numerically] boxing tournament.

24 fighters from across the country and across the weight classes competed in the Haringey BOX CUP quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace, London on Friday with 11 winning through to the semi-finals.

DCU duo Nicole Buckley and Jennifer Lehane won through to the 48kg and 54kg final four respectively.

Isabella Hughes of St. Marys Dublin did the same in the lightweight division when she whitewashed Kim Magnan of Challenge Boxing.

There will be an all Irish semi-final in the male lightweight division as Holly Family’s Rory Lavery, Rhys Owens Erne Boxing Club and European U22 bronze medalist Paul Loonam all won 60kg quarter-final bouts.

The 63.5kg semi’s will be populated by two Irish fighter’s Anthony Malanaphy of Erne Boxing Club, who defeated Marley Mason of Dagenham ABC in his final eight clash and Derek Murray of Muskerry BC who eased past Harry Kelly of Henry’s Gym.

Former National Elite Champion and Irish Internation Dean Walsh progressed up at 71kgs.

Jason Clancy by in style the Sean Mc Dermot BC man stopping Swede Johannes Bjur in the 80kg class.

Faolan Rahill representing Dublin City University BC won it the weight class highter, 86kg.

The Irish Fighters In Action Today Were as Follows:

Dean Walsh

Jennifer Lehane

Shannon Sweeney

Jason Clancy

Faolan Rahill

Jamie Long

Luke Maguire

Bella Hughes

Nicole Buckley

Paul Loonam

Terry McEntee

Jake McMahon

Rory Lavery

Evan Fitzgerald

Rhys Owens

Jamie Gray

Anthony Malanaphy

Darren Shanahan

Derek Murray

David O’Driscoll

Sean Kelleher

Ciaran Bergin

TJ King

Wayne Joyce