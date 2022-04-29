11/1! – Eddie Hearn Gives Precise Taylor-Serrano Prediction

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] is going to make history in style in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night according to Eddie Hearn.

Hearn believes the Irish half of the eagerly anticipated ‘biggest women’s fight of all time’ will secure an inside-the-distance victory at the Mecca of boxing.

The Matchroom boss’ pick goes against general consensus and the pre-fight narrative. The Olympic gold medal winner is seen as the more skilful boxer, while opponent Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1(0)-1], the bookie’s favourite, is said to be the more powerful of the two.

As a result, most are predicting a Taylor points win based on her boxing ability or a bludgeoning victory for her challenger, seven-weight world champion, Serrano.

However, promoter Hearn believes that the script will be flipped – and predicts the Irish sensation will stop Serrano to retain her undisputed lightweight status.

Explaining his pick – which comes in at 11/1 with the bookmakers, Hearn notes how “Katie Taylor looks so good and so fresh. I’m actually going for a Katie Taylor late stoppage in this fight and I don’t think that’s going to be a common pick from people but I just feel like she’s got that eye of the tiger.”

‘People look at Katie sometimes and think ‘softly spoken, oh she’s such a nice girl,’ and she is, but she’s a fierce competitor and she really wants to do a job on Amanda Serrano. It’s going to be a great fight.

“I have got to know Katie over the years. I know this week she isn’t messing around.

“I saw her in the head-to-head yesterday and she is here to fight. This is her “Garden”, this is her house, and these are the moments you see her at her very best.”

Eye of the Tiger! Big performance coming from @KatieTaylor front of the eyes of the World @thegarden live on @daznboxing ☘️ pic.twitter.com/jyoG5kkrZu — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) April 21, 2022

Speaking after her workout at MSG on Wednesday, Taylor said: ‘I’m feeling great. The preparation has gone fantastic, the training camp has been great, I feel strong and I feel like I am going to showcase my absolute best on Saturday night.

‘I feel like these kinds of opponents get the best out of me as well.

April 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Katie Taylor speaks at the final press conference ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

‘This is a history-making moment and I’m prepared to put in a history-making performance as well.’

“This fight is genuinely the biggest fight in boxing as a whole right now!

“It’s years and years later we’re still talking Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier kind of fights. I think years and years later from this fight people are still going to be talking about Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano.”

Photo Credit Ed Mulholland Martchroom