100% False – Serrano rubbishes reports suggesting she will rematch Katie Taylor in Germany

Amanda Serrano moved very quickly to rubbish reports she will rematch Katie Taylor in Germany.

The where and the when concerning the repeat of their spring 2022 classic is up in the air after Mike Tyson’s health issues seen the original July 20 date postponed.

The pair were meant to co main event in a rematch of the ‘greatest women’s fight of all time’ at the Dallas Cowboy’s home stadium in Texas alongside ‘Iron Mike’ versus Jake Paul before the card was temporarily cancelled.

MVP, the promoters of the event, said they would confirm the rescheduled date this Friday, but rumours the Irish Icon and the seven-weight world champion would fight in Europe emerged this week.

Well-informed Irish sources reported the eagerly anticipated meeting was heading to Frankfurt and the pound-for-pound stars would rematch in Germany in October or November.

Serrano was quick to point out there was ‘no truth’ to the reports, while Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, under whose banner Serrano fights, also quashed such speculation.

“Reports of Taylor Serrano 2 taking place in Germany are 100% false.”

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 16: (L-R) Katie Taylor, Nakisa Bidarian and Amanda Serrano pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

On Friday night, it was revealed that, as a result of an ulcer flare-up, ‘Iron Mike’ would only be able to do “minimal to light training”, meaning the card was off.

Tyson said: “I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time.

Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

“Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.

“I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”