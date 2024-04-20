Mexican ‘Knockout Artist’ next for Callum Walsh

KO artist Carlos Ortiz Cervantes will look to draw a line through Callum Walsh’s fast start when they meet on July 7

The Mexican has been lined up as the Freddie Roach trained light middleweight’s next opponent.

Walsh, who was last seen topping a St Patrick’s Day card in Madison Square Garden’s Theater, makes a return to the West Coast for his eleventh fight.

The UFC Fight Pass headline act will defend his WBC Continental Americas title against the 39-year-old at the Chumash Casino, Santa Ynez.

Ortiz doesn’t quite have the reputation or record of an Ismael Villarreal or Dauren Yeleussinov but looks a potential threat and has the potential to ask questions of the ‘fastest rising star’ in boxing.

All of the Torreon, Coahuila de Zaragoza native’s 14 wins have come inside the distance. Granted the majority have come in Mexico and he has lost the majority times he has fought outside his home country but, he did break American Evan Anthony Sanchez’s duck egg and comes into the class on the back of three knockout wins.

Walsh’s ninth-round stoppage win over Yeleussinov on March 15 at the Theatre in Madison Square Garden was one of the best attended in the venue’s history.

It also broke UFC Fight Pass broadcast figures, both of which the 360 Promotions boss claims combine to make a ‘huge statement’.

“Callum’s fight night was in the top 20 of all boxing events held in the historic Theater at Madison Square Garden,” said Loeffler. “That’s a huge statement for only his second fight in New York City and the storied history of the venue. Callum’s event was also the highest-rated boxing show in the history of UFC Fight Pass.”

“Now, with all the numbers that have been tallied,” Loeffler said, “‘King’ Callum Walsh has clearly established himself as the fastest rising star in boxing.”