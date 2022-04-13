‘Wow’ – Frampton reacts to Billiam Smith using his old tools during McCarthy prep

Chris Billiam Smith is using some of Carl Frampton’s old tools of the trade as he prepares for his European cruiserweight title defence against Tommy McCarthy.

The Bournemouth fighter rematches the Frampton’s close pal and former blue belt holder, McCarthy in Manchester live on DAZN this Saturday night.

With the fight fast approaching Matchroom put out a brilliant Run It Back video piece with interviews with both.

Eagle-eyed Boxing Bants creator Ciaran McIvor noticed the titleholder was wearing some interesting headgear during one of his spars and posted it online.

The Shane McGuigan trained cruiser was sparring with Frampton’s old headgear in prep for the fight.

Reacting online Frampton joked: ‘I was wondering where my headgear went. Wow.’

I was wondering where my headgear went. Wow 😳 pic.twitter.com/DmixFZvBhG — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) April 11, 2022

Former two-weight world champion Frampton was trained by Shane McGuigan and a regular at McGuigan’s Gym before an acrimonious split from Cyclone Promotions. Obviously, he left some of his training gear behind and it’s still being put to good use.

In an act of next level shithousary ‘The Mack Attack’ had ‘The Jackal’ as part of his team for his first clash with the English fighter.

It was cheeky, a bit WWE, next level mind games, and brilliantly entertaining. The images of Frampton backstage watching Billiam Smith getting his hand wraps went viral and proved brilliant pre-fight drama.

The Irish legend is not expected to be part of Ireland’s 15th European champions team this time around.