World Championship Draw

The draw is in.

The seven Irish fighters representing Ireland at the 2021 AIBA World Elite Championships know who they will face in their opening contests.

Eugene McKeever gets things underway on Bank Holiday Monday against Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev of Uzbekistan, while the rest of the team face similar testing openings.

Sean Mari takes on Hungary’s best in Aitila Bernath, it’s Gianluligi Malanga of Italy and 63kg for Kilkenny man Brandon McCarthy and Semiz Alicic of Serbia for JP Hale.

Adam Hession will fight Eduard Savvin while it’s Mexican and Uzbek opposition for Keyln Cassidy and Ricky Nesbitt respectively.

AIBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kg Eugene McKeever (Ireland) v Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan)

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Aitila Bernath (Hungary)

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) v Gianluligi Malanga (Italy)

October 27th (Last 64)

JP Hale (Ireland) v Semiz Alicic (Serbia)

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Eduard Savvin (RBF)

October 30th Last 32)

Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) v Nodrjon Mirakhmador (Uzbekistan)

Keylan Cassidy (Ireland v Arriaga OLvera (Mexico)

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyan Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck