World champion Demetrius Andrade promises Luke Keeler ‘beating of his life’

WBO world middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade [28(17)-0] says he will ‘definitely’ give Luke Keeler [17(5)-2(1)-1] the ‘beating of his life’ when the pair meet later this month.

The Ballyfermot middleweight challenges the American for his world title in Miami on Super Bowl weekend and goes into the bout as a massive underdog.

Andrade seems to agree with the bookies, the American has dropped the names of the Charlo brothers, Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders more than his pending opponent, Keeler’s since the clash has been made.

When the confident and relaxed Matchroom USA fighter did finally mention the Pete Taylor trained operator and referenced the January 30 clash he promised a one sided victory.

“He’s going to bring his A-game and I’m going to bring my A-game,” said Andrade to Matchroom Boxing about his fight against Keeler. “I’m definitely going to give Keeler a beating of his life. There’s a quote where he said he might fight me for free. Don’t rush an a– whipping kid. You should want to get paid.”

Stylist ‘Boo Boo’ admits ‘Coolhand’ must have done something right to secure a shot at the strap, but warns he is at elite not just world level.

Andrade claims he brings things to the table the likes of which Keeler has never seen or experienced.

“For him to have an opportunity to fight me, he must be doing something good.

“He must be a decent fighter,” added Andrade about Keeler. “But I believe I’m the best. I’m not going to some you something you’ve seen before, and that’s an advantage that I have,” he adds before looking ahead again.

“This is how you lead up to the bigger names. There’s only a few bigger names, and I’m one of them. I have everything that it takes, and now it’s just about doing it.”

In fairness to the undefeated American, he has been quite constant about wanting to face the bigger middleweight names.

The former light middleweight world title holder became middleweight champ when he beat Walter Kautondokwa early last year and has since been looking for unification clashes.

However, his past two fights have been defenses against opponents such as Artur Akavov and Maciej Sulecki.

The Rhode Island fighter believes it’s only a matter of time before the public demand Canelo, GGG, Charlo and the likes trade leather with him, but for now he is content to take on top 10 opposition while advertising his unique brand.

“Eventually they’re going to start demanding these other guys to make it happen. It’s going to come down to DAZN, the network, Matchroom, doing things like this, fighting in different cities, and giving the world a taste of Demetrius Andrade. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m sorry, people. I tried.

“I’ll still be showing you that when you watch a Demetrius Andrade fight, you’re learning the real sweet science of what to do,” said Andrade.