Will Tyson Fury really retire after Dillian Whyte bout?

“I’m 34 [in August], it’s the final fight of my career, I’m retiring after this. £150million in the bank, good looking, healthy, young – I’m going to buy a massive yacht, I’ve got loads of super cars and properties all over the world.

“Just going to sit back with a hot blonde, Pina Colada and think, ‘You know what? I’ve f***ing made it, boom. I’m retiring, this is my final fight. It’s the final countdown, I’m done. Do I need to do anymore? Get a tan, put some baby oil on, what world champions do.”

Those were the surprising comments of WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Tyson Fury when he spoke to the press at a recent press conference. It is a statement that has caused a fierce debate amongst those in the boxing community though, with some taking it for gospel while others refuse to believe his next fight will be his last.

The Gypsy King is due to get into the ring with Dillian Whyte on April 23rd, a fight he is heavily expected to win in the betting exchange UK, and while it is certainly not the all-British encounter against Anthony Joshua that the entire world of boxing oh-so craves — over 100,000 spectators are still expected to flock to Wembley Stadium for the bout.

Of course, you do need to take everything Fury says with a pinch of salt. Indeed, he is on the brink of turning 34 years of age, but there are still some massive fights out there for him should he dispatch Whyte as expected in London next month.

There will definitely be a sense of disappointment amongst his fanbase should he really throw in the towel, with a heavyweight unification bout against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk a fight that has boxing fans drooling, while it would be such a shame if we never get to see him trade blows with Joshua — whether it’s for belts or not.

There is also talk of Fury having a UFC crossover fight with Dana White’s firm’s heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at some point next, but interestingly, the Gypsy King has dismissed this bout from being ‘a real boxing fight’ — telling the MMA Hour that will be in a cage with 4oz gloves at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

So, he could still technically retire from the sport after the Whyte encounter and have that blockbuster matchup stateside.

Eddie Hearn, who lost out to Frank Warren in the purse bidding to promote the Fury vs Whyte fight, has been one of the biggest names to speak out about the 33-year-old’s so-called ‘retirement plans’ — pouring cold water over the flames that The Gypsy King ignited in that interview with Frampton.

“If you believe anything Tyson Fury says, you’re absolutely mad,” Hearn said. “Don’t believe a word Tyson Fury says. He’s a great self-promoter, talks so much s***, and people believe it, which is genius.”

With the potential of meeting the winner of Usyk and Joshua’s rematch, which is reportedly being planned to take place this summer despite the ongoing war with Russia in Ukraine, we can’t see Fury walking away from the sport at this stage. Should he win that unification bout though, then there might be more truth to any retirement rumours that follow!