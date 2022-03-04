‘Will I fight again? ‘ – Eric Donovan Discusses his Fight Future

If Eric Donovan [14(8)-2(2)] has to call it a day he will leave professional boxing happy with what he has achieved.

‘Lilywhite Lightning’ stepped up to the elite level in Scotland last Saturday and came up short against double Olympic gold medal winner Robeisy Ramirez.

The defeat has left the Kildare fighter considering his future. The 36-year-old hasn’t officially hung them up but has looked at the hook and will consider placing his gloves there if options are limited.

The respected pundit admits world level is no longer for him but does still harbour European hope.

“Will I fight again? I really don’t know,” Donovan told Off The Ball.

“I’m not saying I’m retiring or anything like that. I don’t know what else is out there for me. If there is a European shot I’d definitely consider it but if not I think I would be happy with everything I have achieved.”

Reflecting on what he achieved the EU and European medal winner, who turned over post 30 said: “When I started out on this journey, I was three years in retirement and I really wasn’t doing much, a few sparring here and there.

“I set myself a goal of an Irish title, I won that and then I said ‘what if I could win a European title’? Unfortunately, a European title never came around there was one stage I was meant to box for an EU title, but I got an injury and that didn’t materialize.

“I got two offers to step up to world level, one against Zelfa Barrett and one against Robeisy Rameriz. I came very close to pulling it off against Barrett and I didn’t come close at all against Rameriz. Ultimately I came up short in both and at 36 world level is just a bridge too far.

“I probably turned professional too late in my life to really seriously think about challenging for world honours. So I don’t think I’ll go back to that level even if offered, but if there is an opportunity at European level I’d consider it.”

Reflecting on just how good his opponent was on the Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall card the weekend, Donvoan said: “I knew I was in against someone very special very early on and I knew I was going to have my work cut out but never did I feel overawed. I understood this is quite difficult and I needed to try and find my way into the fight.”

A prime Rameriz was always going to be difficult to beat for the 36-year-old, he went into the fightaware that would be the case but dared to dream.

“I went into this fight with my eyes wide open. I knew how good he was, you don’t become a double Olympic Champion for nothing.

“I knew it was a mammoth task but I never for one second believed it was impossible. I said if I can put everything I have into this I said to myself ‘just maybe, just maybe I might be able to pull it off’ – and you hold on to that. And maybe if I can’t pull it off I can go the distance with him and wouldn’t that be a moral victory, to say you got in with a two-time Olympic medallist and gave him a good go. That’s the way I was thinking and never in a million years did I think it was going to be over that quick.”