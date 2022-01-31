Why Wait? Donovan happy ‘to stop him Molloy in his tracks’ as soon as possible

Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0] believes he would stop Kieran Molloy if they were to rematch in the pros – and doesn’t necessarily want to wait to prove it.

The Limerick and Galway fighters met in one of the most eagerly anticipated National Elite finals of recent years when they traded leather at the National Stadium in February of 2019.

Molloy took victory that night, while Donovan took a different path and never wore the vest again. The stylish southpaw turned over with Top Rank with Andy Lee as his mentor and coach.

Three-time National Elite Champion and Galway’s greatest amateur joined him both in the pro ranks and on the Top Rank roster when he confirmed he was turning over late last year.

The move into paid boxing, and the Top Rank link in particular, instantly ignited Donovan-Molloy talk. Indeed, Conlan Boxing’s Molloy didn’t pour cold water on the idea when speaking to Irish-boxing.com when he confirmed he was turning over, the Oughterard fighter said it would be a good fight for the future.

The Angel Fernandez trained fighter suggested it could be a massive world level all Irish fight if both keep winning, pointing out he will be at that level and if his old amateur rival is there with him they could meet.

Treaty County stylist, Donovan says he is will to meet earlier if needs be and is confident he would secure an inside-the-distance win if the pair were to renew acquaintances.

“I’ve heard something about what he said, he said he hopes I make it the top so we can fight, I’m open to that, or we can make it happen sooner?

“I’m sure it won’t be too difficult to make since we are both signed to Top Rank,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.

“Regardless of when the fight takes place, Donovan believes there is only one result.

“I think I would take him to deep waters and stop him in his tracks. I believe I will beat everyone I fight. I plan to be one of the best in Irish history. I’m a different animal now and I’m getting better.”

While there remains a possibility two of Ireland’s most exciting pro prospects may fight there will be a degree of tension between them.

Although Donovan reveals Molloy has been supportive of his pro career to date and he wishes the 23-year-old, who debuts on a February 26 card ‘The Real Deal’ populates, well going forward.

“I wish Kieran all the best in his debut and in the pro ranks in general. I wish him all the success going forward,” he adds before revealing he is excited about Top Rank developing a UK presence.

“Top Rank will do shows with Sky Sport and our plan is to be a main attraction, appear as often as we can and eventually become a household name.”