Why nobody in boxing should take Jake Paul seriously

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you’ll be fully aware of the circus surrounding YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and his wild claims about taking over the world of boxing. The American has certainly made quite a noise since bursting onto the fight scene, clashing with President of the UFC, Dana White, on numerous occasions and even playing a part in setting up fights for homegrown talents such as Katie Taylor. Then there’s his clash with Floyd Mayweather when he tried taking his hat and even trading off insults with Tyson Fury. Paul’s certainly not shy, put it that way.

For many, though, and somewhat understandably, the attention Jake Paul’s receiving is hard to stomach. With his brother Logan aiming to make a name for himself, too, the Paul’s are making headway. In fact, there is no doubting that Jake Paul is getting a great deal of attention, even from people who aren’t necessarily fans of his online content. For some, Paul is bringing eyes onto the sport of boxing, he’s also enabling new audiences who don’t usually place bets on sport and watch the big boxing events to see what it’s all about, and he’s putting on an all-round more fun and comical promotion which the sport arguably lacks on occasions. For many others, though, the hype train surrounding Jake Paul is impossible to get behind. Let’s take a look at a few key reasons as to why below.

Paul isn’t fighting real boxers

Where the debate starts and immediately ends for many surrounding Jake Paul is the fact that he claims to be a boxer, yet he hasn’t fought a professional fighter. The bout with Tommy Fury, which ended up being cancelled, was the closest he’s come to testing himself against an actual fighter, although Fury’s record isn’t necessarily the most inspiring and his performances – despite his family name – haven’t been of a high standard. Like Paul, Fury is potentially more interested in a celebrity lifestyle which is why the huge promotion surrounding the clash was never going to appeal to boxing’s hardcore fans. This all comes after Paul has previously seen off a fellow YouTuber in AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, a former professional boxer, UFC veteran and known grappler Ben Askren, and then an ageing Octagon legend in Tyron Woodley. A professional fighter with even the most basic of abilities has the tools needed to stop this latest trend which is ultimately tarnishing the sport.



(Image via https://twitter.com/MMAFighting)

Up and coming fighters deserve the limelight more

For many boxing nuts, the fact that Jake Paul is dominating the headlines surrounding the sport is nothing short of an embarrassment. Of course, his online following commands it, but in the world of boxing he is an unproven quantity. Yet, despite this, Paul is taking the limelight away from some of boxing’s up and coming talents and earning huge sums of money which amateur fighters aiming to make their way in the sport can only dream of achieving. Essentially, Paul’s rise in value is an insult to boxers who are striving to climb the ladder through hard work, dedication and, not to mention, a gruelling amateur career. Paul has certainly had to put in some hard graft in order to standout in the way he has against his lesser opponents, but his dedication and love of the sport is nothing compared to a whole host of bright boxers who are doing it the right way.

Rumours fights are rigged and Paul’s on PEDs

According to numerous reports, Jake Paul fights come with specific clauses for the opponent, with some even suggesting that Paul has an agreement in place to knock out his rival before even stepping into the ring. On top of this, the YouTuber has been accused of taking performance-enhancing drugs and doesn’t get tested ahead of bouts.