‘When it Makes Sense’ – Steven Cairns focused on Liverpool fight not Hatton for now

Cambell Hatton can wait, Steven Cairns [2(1)-0] focus is on his immediate future and a fight tonight.

The Cork prospect caused a stir when he posted a picture of himself with the Matchroom fighter late last year and admits there is already fan interest in a possible Irish – English dust up.

‘The Irish Takeover’s’ support are particularly keen, but he is preaching patience. Cairns says a fight with the son of British legend Ricky Hatton will happen one day but for now, his focus is on his first fight in the UK, which plays out in Liverpool tonight.

“People from home have been asking me the whole time [about at Hatton fight] but we’re both young fighter building at the minute when it makes sense I’ve no doubt it will happen in the future,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

The 19-year-old’s immediate focus is on his four-round clash on the undercard of Paul Butler’s vacant WBO world title fight with Jonas Sultan in the Exho Arena Liverpool tonight.

The super featherweight’s first two fights played out in Spain and Germany and he is excited to be trading leather closer to home on a bill that includes the likes of Rocky Fielding and Jazza Dickens.

“I’m extremely happy to back out in action and to be fighting on this massive card in Liverpool,” he said “The support from back home has been amazing everyone is really getting behind me now,” he adds before discussing his opponent Jose Hernandez [4(3)-41(7)-1], who will be familiar to Irish fight fans from sharing the ring with Ruari Dalton and Callum Bradley.

“I’m expecting a tough and experienced opponent who will be looking to take me 4 rounds.”

For the first time since turning over, the Dave Coldwell managed prospect got to sample a big fight week and he looked and felt at home doing photoshoots, media workouts, and press conferences.

“I really enjoyed it, the whole build-up has been great, it’s all new to me but it’s just more experience I’m gaining.”