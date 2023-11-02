WATCH ‘The Begining’ Weigh-Ins and Head to Heads

It’s ‘The Begining’ in name and nature for JB Promotions on Friday, November 2.

Former boxer Jay Byrne runs his first pro show at the Warehouse in the Red Cow this weekend.

The fight night is topped by the return of Luke Keeler, sees a first fight in over a year for Tony McGlynn, hosts a competitive bout for Senan Kelly, a Declan Geraghty outing and debuts for Oisin Treacy, Matthew Tyndall and Glenn Byrne.

The weigh-ins took place at the Red Cow on Thursday afternoon you can watch them below.

*Sennan Kelly’s opponent weighs in on Friday morning.